The Montana Highway Patrol released the name the 23-year-old Missoula man who died in a New Year’s Day crash.

Nicholas William Mora Died when the vehicle he was in lost control on US Highway 12 just after 2 p.m. Sunday.

Troopers say it appears the driver lost control of the car, which was headed west, about 8 miles east of Garrison Junction and collided with an SUV in the opposite lane.

Mora died at the scene.

Four other people were taken to hospitals for treatment.

MHP noted that everyone involved was wearing their seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.