Whitefish leaders are telling a white supremacist group that if they proceed with plans to march in the city, participants won’t be allowed to carry any guns. Just one of the stipulations included in a new letter sent to organizers from Whitefish City Manager Chuck Stearns.

“The Daily Stormer” website had been publicizing the event since the first of the year, claiming people would be coming from all over the country to participate in an “armed march”, which was supposed to happen yesterday, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

But following some confusion about the event application, the website announced it was postponing the march late last week. Organizers blamed the “trickery” of the Flathead Valley’s Jewish community. But Stearns said the group had never filed a complete application.

Now, in a new letter to “The Daily Stormer”, Stearns is saying the city will keep the group’s application “on file” for two months, and would approve a permit if certain conditions are met.

Those conditions include:

Full payment of the permit fees.

A waiver for Certificate of Insurance so the group’s rights to Freedom of Speech and Assembly aren’t violated.

No “concealed” or “open carry” weapons present during the march.

A designated route for the march along 2nd Street and portable toilets provided by the organizers.

Stearns says the city is using a provision of Montana law which allows municipalities to restrict firearms for public safety.

To view the letter sent to “the Daily Stormer” from the City of Whitefish click here.

Reporter: Dennis Bragg