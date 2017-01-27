HELENA – Around 9 a.m. Friday morning a single vehicle rolled over on McDonald Pass.

The driver was uninjured. The air bags did release and the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

Montana Highway Patrol reports the individual lost control of the vehicle while changing lanes, slid and rolled over the car.

MHP Sergeant Alex Betz said winter driving conditions change from mile to mile.

Betz says “Bottom line is we need to slow down and allow ourselves use enough time to get to our destinations safely, be courteous on the road and do the right things for the right reason, it’s slippery and dangerous here, just be safe and do the right thing.”