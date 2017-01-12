HELENA – Northwestern energy is seeking ways to boost its energy production by 150 megawatts over the next three years. .

Butch Larcombe of Northwestern Energy said, “We feel in good shape on the day to day basis but it’s just the time of peak demand, you know, the cold days of winter and the warmest days of summer that we feel like we need more capacity to provide reliable service to our customers.”

Northwestern energy added that it’s too early to tell how this will impact customer billing.

The Butte-based utility company is issuing its 2017 request for proposals from those who can help increase its power production through a variety of fuel types and technologies.

The company said it’s willing to consider renewable energy and other forms to increase its production by 2019.

The company foresees a greater need for power to better serve its customers.