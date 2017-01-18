Customers who use NorthWestern Energy will see an increase in their bills and not just because of the cold weather.

According to NorthWestern Energy, an increase in their property taxes has led to higher customers’ bills.

The Company’s spokesman Butch Larcombe says the utility’s property tax bill went up $14 million between 2015 and 2016. He says their total property tax bill that customers share is $136 million a year.

The increase passed on to customers went into effect on Jan. 1.

For an electric customer, Larcombe says that reflects about a $2 increase per month. For natural gas customers, the increase will be about $4 a month.

Montana state law allows a utility to pass along a portion of their tax increase to customers.

“Under the current state law, we’re allowed to pass on 60% of the increase to our customers,” said Larcombe. “You know, which kind of falls in line with being a regulator utility. The Public Service Commission tells us how much we can charge customers and so this kind of falls into that sort of regulatory framework.”

The Montana Public Service Commission says NorthWestern has been passing along property tax increases for more than a decade, and is calling on the Legislature to change the law.

Reporter : Julianne Dellorso