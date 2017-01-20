Happy Friday!

This weekend will feature fairly quiet, yet more typical January weather. With the storm track well to the south, only a few mountain snow showers will move across the mountains this weekend. However, a bigger snow event and some junky, January air is also on the way. Saturday will start out with a fair amount of sunshine for central and eastern Montana, but western Montana will have increasing clouds and mountain snow showers through the day. Highs will be much more “normal” for January and close to average, with highs in the 20s and 30s. A light coating of snow is possible in the mountains, but travel should not be impacted. Sunday, sunshine to start but clouds will increase across western Montana though the day. A little round of snow is possible after dark Sunday evening for western Montana, including the Helena area. Highs will again stay in the 20s and 30s. Monday, as a bigger storm moves through the central Rockies, some snow will push up into Montana. There likely will be widespread light snow Monday evening into Tuesday morning. An inch or two of accumulation is possible, with up to 5″ in the highest mountains. This is not a huge storm, but travel will be impacted with this system. Later in the week, high pressure will entrench itself over the Rockies. While gusty, downsloping winds will hit the Montana plains, valley locations will have inversions develop. The air quality will once again deteriorate late in the week. Quiet, storm-less weather will likely continue into the beginning of February.

Have a great weekend!

