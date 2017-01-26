MORTON COUNTY, N.D. – Health officials and law enforcement have shifted their focus to protecting the safety of the Dakota Access Pipeline Protesters after potential flooding concerns could threaten the camps where they have been living for months.

AP report reported Law enforcement officers were gearing up in southern North Dakota for any protest activity in the wake of Tuesday’s executive actions by President Donald Trump advancing construction of the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

But now officials say there are several factors that could impact the potential for flooding at the camps this spring.

They include ice jams, rain during snow melt, how much snow the area receives between now and March and how quickly the snow melts.

Law enforcement says they are aware of the flood potential and will monitor the camps on a daily basis.

The national weather service will start its flood projections this Friday.

Preparations for potential flooding include looking at the number of people and structures in the camps.

AP reports less than 300 people remain. Protest encampments swelled to thousands of people over the summer near the site, and nearly 625 arrests have been made since August.

Morton County Sheriff, Kyle Kirchmeier, of N. D. said, “We are definitely being prepared, we do have sandbags on order from the emergency management in Morton County so there’s some precautions that we are taking.”

The tribe and its supporters believe the pipeline threatens drinking water and cultural sites. Pipeline developer Energy Transfer Partners disputes the claims.