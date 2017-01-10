The department of the Interior announced today it has cancelled the last two oil and gas leases in the Badger-Two Medicine area.

The badger-two medicine area is a 130,000 acre traditional cultural district.

It borders Glacier National Park, the Blackfeet Indian Reservation and the Bob Marshall Wilderness complex.

Democrat Senator Jon Tester praised the announcement stating, “Today marks the end of a decades-long journey for the Blackfeet Tribe and outdoor enthusiasts in northwest Montana. The Badger-Two Medicine carries sacred significance and today’s decision guarantees the preservation of this pristine region for generations to come.”

“Senator Daines understands the importance of protecting the unique heritage of the Badger-Two Medicine area. It is unfortunate that the oil and gas leases were cancelled and we need to ensure private property rights are protected,” said a spokesperson for Senator Daines

The final two leases belonged to holders in Nebraska and Texas.

Both were issued in the 80’s and never used to drill.

The Badger-Two medicine area was withdrawn from oil and gas development in 2006.