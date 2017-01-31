AUSTIN – Tuesday is the last day to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.

Looming over the nearing deadline is a fear that people will be left without coverage if the ACA, known as “Obamacare” is repealed.

In Austin, people continue to purchase health insurance plans through the ACA’s marketplaces.

Organizers there say sign-up numbers appear to be down slightly compared to last year.

They believe there may be confusion with some people assuming the ACA has already been repealed. It has not.

Elizabeth Colvin Health Insurance Enrollment Director for Foundation Communities says, “Pretty much everyone’s in agreement, people who sign up for health insurance in 2017, will have a contract in place, and will be able to keep and use their insurance for 2017.”

On his first day in office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at repealing the health care law.

If that happens, experts say there would be a lengthy transition period. Lawmakers have yet to reach an agreement about what could replace Obamacare.

Democrat Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Texas said, “If President Trump sticks by his promise that he wants health insurance for everybody, I think that it will probably look a lot like Obamacare, and if he wants to call it Trumpcare that’s fine with me.”

So far about 11.5 million people nationwide have signed up for coverage in 2017 through the ACA public exchanges.

You can sign up until midnight Tuesday for health insurance through the ACA exchanges.

