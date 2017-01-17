HELENA – Montana’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen has talked about phasing out Graduation Matters, a program launched by Denise Juneau in 2009 to bolster graduation rates across Montana.

But now, the Office of Public Instruction is saying otherwise.

Dylan Klapmeier, OPI’s Federal Policy Director and Media Assistant, told MTN Tuesday that Graduation Matters is not necessarily getting phased out, as previously stated.

“Well, that was probably too strong of a word used last week. I wouldn’t say it’s being phased out at this point,” explained Klapmeier. “We really are just trying to get information to see if it needs to be phased out, if we need to just tweak it, we need to just get information about the program.”

He says the program was a privately funded, personal initiative from the previous administration.

“It really was a private partnership with private donors,” said Klapmeier. “It’s kind of different than all of the other transition items that come with OPI because it really was a personal project.”

Klapmeier says there will be meetings with partners of Graduation Matters later this week to continue this discussion to determine what the next steps will be.

Before Graduation Matters was implemented, 2,272 students in Montana were dropping out of school and the graduation rate was 80.7 percent.

The statewide initiative was founded on business and community support and more than $1.3 million has been donated to make sure students were graduating from high school.

As of January 2016, 53 communities in the state participated in the Graduation Matters program, placing an emphasis on the importance of earning a high school diploma.

The graduation rate for the 2014-2015 school year hit an all-time high of 56 percent. However, that rate did drop slightly to 85.6 percent for the 2015-2016 school year.