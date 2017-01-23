Helena – The Myrna Loy Center was packed with people, Friday, for the Historic Preservation Awards Ceremony.

Members of the Montana Historic Society and Democrat Lieutenant Governor Mike Cooney gave recognition to newly named historic landmarks, retiring review board members and outstanding historic preservations.

Twenty new properties were added to the National Register of Historic Places from around the state.

Cooney, who formerly served as Interim Director of the Historical Society, said that it’s important for Montana that these historic sites not be forgotten.

“These buildings and these other roadways and bridges and other structures that we recognize today really do tell the story of who we are as Montanans. And when we look at our past it really does give us a road map to the future so we’re very happy to be a part of it,” Cooney added.

Carter County had its first ever property, The First National Bank of Ekalaka added to the registry.

Every county in Montana now, has a national historic place.

Some of the newest additions included the Arvon Block of Great Falls, Teslow Preservation Group of Livingston, Kirby Mathew of Deer Lodge and the rehabilitation of two Billings elementary schools.

Constructed by Robert Vaughn in 1890, the Arvon Block is one of the few remaining structures from Great Falls’ early days and is among the city’s oldest buildings. The building had been used for a variety of purposes, including apartment housing, an automobile mechanic’s garage, an antique store and a fire and safety equipment wholesaler.

Teslow Preservation Group won Outstanding Historic Preservation Advocacy

The Teslow, stated in the ceremony program is as a stunning example of vernacular architecture and is a monument to the industries that built Livingston: farming, ranching and the rail road. Originally slated for demolition, a group rallied together to purchase the property and restore it after a wind storm had damaged it.

Kirby Mathew won Outstanding Contribution to Historic Preservation for his dedication to preserve countless historic buildings and structures for the Forrest Service for over 40 years

The rehabilitation of the McKinley and Broadwater Elementary Schools in Billings won the Historic Preservation Governor’s Award. The Billings School District renovated two of its oldest schools rather than tear them down, recognizing their historic significance.