WHITEFISH-City Manager Chuck Stearns told MTN News that no permits have been issued or approved regarding a proposed armed march in Whitefish, despite photos posted by the Daily Stormer website depicting a filled out permit for the march on Martin Luther King Junior Day.

The group is calling the march James Earl Ray Day Extravaganza and claims it will run from Memorial Park to Whitefish City Hall along Second Street.

Stearns says the city is on high alert regarding the potential march, and if a proposal is brought, it will be examined closely before approval.

“We just need enough time to process it we always circulate these permit applications among 4 departments for their comments and recommendations on any conditions,” Stearns said.

“And then it comes back to me for review and final approval. That can’t happen all that quickly and this one would probably take a bit more review time,” he added.

Last month, the same website called for a “troll storm” against local Jewish people.

Reporter: Don Fisher