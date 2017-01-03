Kindergarten registration opened Tuesday morning and by 8 a.m. Jim Darcy Elementary had 70 students registered. The school’s maximum is 72.

Parents lined up as early as 6 a.m. to get better chances of a spot for their child. Due to the cold weather, Principal Brian Cummings let parents in early to begin registration.

Miki Cestnik, a parent waiting to register said, “we just recently moved here, a couple of years ago, and a lot of people that we met take their kids out here, and they have nothing but good things to say about this school and the teachers.”

Cummings said, “We have great elementary schools throughout Helena. The real situation is we have an incredible population growth in the north valley.” Cummings also said the overflow of students is mostly due to location of the school.

Parents agreed that Jim Darcy would be the most convenient for them because of its location. Cestnik added, “We just live like a mile north of here.”

Jim Darcy, located in the North Valley, is one of two schools in the area. Rossiter is the other, located 5 miles south.

When asked why Jim Darcy was her top choice parent Christene Sorem said, “because it’s closer to our neighborhood.”

Parents with kids in overflow can register students at Rossiter or one of the other elementary schools in Helena.

Jim Darcy gives priority to new registered students if they already have an older sibling currently attending the school. Cummings said, “We don’t like to separate families or siblings, so those students move to the front of our list so that they can be with their sibling in the same school.”