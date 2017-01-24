Happy Tuesday,

What a beautiful January day for most of the state, with sunshine and tolerable temperatures for being outside. High pressure will gradually set up over the Rockies, and this will do two things to Montana. The Montana prairies will see a developing chinook with wind and warming temperatures. However, the valleys of western Montana will have inversions develop that could trap pollution leading to unhealthy air quality. Wednesday will be a pleasant winter’s day, for the most part. Highs will reach the 20s and 30s under mostly sunny skies. A few snow showers will fly over the western mountains, west of the Continental Divide. The air quality in the valleys will start to deteriorate, becoming “Moderate”. Thursday will be similar, with winds picking up to around 20-30mph across the Rocky Mountain Front and the Hi-Line. Meanwhile, the valleys will remain colder with no wind, and air quality continuing to deteriorate. Highs will reach the mid 30s over the Montana prairies, but hold in the 10s and 20s in the valleys and mountains. Friday will be a bluebird day with a chinook over the plains, and inversions in the valleys. Highs will be in the 30s in the plains, but 10s and 20s in the valleys and mountains. This weekend, the chinook will intensify with winds topping 40mph and temperatures topping 40 degrees in spots across the plains. The valleys will stay cold and inverted, with air quality getting bad. Saturday will have more sunshine than Sunday, which will be mostly cloudy across the state.

Early next week, a cold front will move through the state. Behind that front, there is the potential for snow and a pattern change back to a snowier cycle for the beginning of February. Stay tuned…

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist