HELENA – It’s National School Choice Week; on Wednesday Parents, students, legislators and activists packed the Capitol steps today, wearing yellow scarves, to advocate for school choice.

National School Choice Week is aimed at raising awareness of all types of education options for school-aged children. School choice describes a wide range of public policy proposals that allow parents and students a greater variety of educational options.

Today’s rally was intended to win the support of the legislature to pass several proposed bills that would improve school choice.

“Forty-seven states already have school choice,” President of the Montana Family Foundation Jeff Laszloffy said. “It’s a tried and true public policy that has passed muster all over the country.”

Laszloffy also said Montana already has taken steps in providing school choice, but more needs to be done.

“Montana already has school choice in the form of Tax Credit Scholarships. We’re looking to expand that into educational savings accounts and Charter schools, things like that that will bring more options to the table for kids,” Laszloffy added.

Education savings accounts take a portion of the money that would be spent on a student’s public schooling and instead allows parents to use that money for a private facility.

Montana Speaker of the House Austin Knudsen expressed his support of school choice and his support for Representative Jonathan Windy Boy’s proposed legislation currently in the drafting process.

U.S. Senator Steve Daines and Superintendent Elsie Arntzen were not in attendance but did have representatives read statement showing their support for school choice.