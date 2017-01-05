The Lewis and Clark County Humane Society urges all pet owners to be vigilant while their animals are outside.

The shelter only allows quick walks around the parking lot, for the animals, during the frigid temperatures.

Even Nordic breeds such as huskies and malamutes can get frostbite when snow gets lodged between their paw pads.

The Humane Society recommends exercise for your animals to keep them active indoors. Chewing on rawhide bones is a simple exercise dogs can do to stay busy while cooped up.

If your animal does need to go outside, the Humane Society recommends keeping it to a minimum. Cats in particular need to be watched, they may try to find a place to hide such as a shed or under a porch.

The cold isn’t the only part of winter pet owners should be concerned about.

The salt or ice melt is not pet friendly. The humane society recommends checking your pets’ paws to make sure they’re not burnt or irritated. This is a common occurrence with ice melt.

If your pet does escape make sure to contact the humane society immediately and file a report.

Animal control is available to help retrieve animals so they don’t suffer frostbite or worse.