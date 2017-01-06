The decision to suspend the Pines for Perch Project in Tiber and Canyon Ferry reservoirs will prevent adding possible habitat for invasive mussels.

Pines for Perch drops used Christmas Trees into reservoirs to create habitat for fish, however, invasive mussels can also attach themselves to the trees.

At this time, the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation’s Mussel Response Team has made the decision to not add additional habitat until there is a better understanding of what they are dealing with.

Jeni Flatow, Public Information Specialist for The Department of Environmental Quality, says the Mussel Response Team is looking at all avenues to solve the issue.

“This is a really important issue for Montana, and so the Mussel Response Team is at all of these issues at every angle to make sure we are not missing something,” said Flatow.

Tiber reservoir tested positive for mussels. Samples from Canyon Ferry remain suspect.

According to the Montana Mussel Response Team Facebook post, trees will be allowed to be placed in Fresno Reservoir west of Havre at Fish Wildlife and Park’s discretion.

For updates on Montana’s Mussel Response Team visit their Facebook page.