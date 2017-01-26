HELENA – The State and U.S. Department of the Interior have issued the Final Programmatic Damage Assessment and Restoration Plan and Final Programmatic Environmental Assessment for the ExxonMobil Pipeline Company Yellowstone River Oil Spill from July 1, 2011.

The restoration plan describes the natural resource injuries caused by the oil spill and restoration project types to compensate for those injuries.

“This is a critical step in restoring the damages caused to Montana’s Yellowstone River and its surrounding communities and local economies,” said Governor Steve Bullock. “I’m pleased we are moving forward in our plans to protect one of the last, great, free-flowing rivers in the United States – one that plays a critical role in our $6 billion outdoor economy.”

The State of Montana and the United States entered into a $12 million natural resource damage settlement with ExxonMobil, which was approved by the court in December.

The state will use $9.5 million of that settlement to implement restoration projects on the Yellowstone River and $2.3 million for a Recreation Project Plan.

An ad-hoc committee will be formed to prepare a draft for the recreation plan. The draft will outline how the money will be spent. The draft will be sent to the governor for approval.

The state is asks for input from the community on both the restoration projects and the recreation plan.

A public meeting will be held in February in Billings to present the final plan and information about implementation while also addressing community feedback.

Attorney General Tim Fox said, ”We are excited to begin implementation of this plan to restore and improve the natural resources of the Yellowstone River, and we look forward to the day that this sacred treasure has been completely restored.”

The State plans to work with project partners such as local, State, and Federal agencies and nonprofit organizations and landowners to implement the projects.

For more information visit the Montana Natural Resources Damage Program website.