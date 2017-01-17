(HELENA) Helena and Lewis and Clark County planners are backing a proposal to amend the county’s growth policy.

The City-County Consolidated Planning Board voted 7-1 Tuesday to recommend adding a chapter to the Helena Valley Area Plan to include the Fort Harrison Joint Land Use Study.

The study has been worked on since 2012, with input from the city and county, along with the Montana Army National Guard and representatives from Broadwater County and Townsend. It lays out recommendations for reducing conflicts between growing communities and the operations at the fort and at the Limestone Hills Training Area in Broadwater County.

“The fort’s been in our community for nearly 100 years and has trained military personnel that served across the world,” said Laura Erikson, a community development coordinator with Lewis and Clark County. “So it’s an important mission, and it’s important to keep within our community, for the safety of our nation along with the economic benefits that it provides to our community.”

One report found Fort Harrison adds nearly $200 million a year to the local economy through payroll and other expenditures.

The joint use study identified some key goals to deal with conflicts between military operations and growth. They include improving traffic and safety on nearby roads, maintaining “dark skies” for nighttime military exercises, encouraging low-density development and educating the public about noise and other impacts from the fort.

At the moment, these policy aims are only recommendations. County leaders would still have to set official standards on how they should be achieved.

“We would be looking at what are the options and what is the most effective way to do it, that has the least onerous burden on people that are developing their properties,” said George Thebarge, Lewis and Clark County’s director of community development and planning.

Now that the planning board has recommended the amendment, county commissioners will have the final decision on whether to add the joint use study to the Helena Valley Area Plan. Erikson says incorporating the study into the plan would help leaders determine their top priorities in the future.