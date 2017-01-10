he Mining City has the final design for its new outdoor pool.

“We took what we put before the public and, you know, just refined that into a design that really is exciting for the community to have,” said Butte Parks and Recreation Director JP Gallagher. As we go forward, it’s something I think the community is going to be proud of.”

The design was released last week by SMA Architects of Helena and will include a lazy river feature, water slide, a lap pool, and concession stand.

“There’s going to be something for every age at this pool. It’s not just going to be a swimming pool, it has the zero entry for the younger kids where they can get comfortable with the water. Then we’re going to have the deep water area and also some play areas,” Gallagher said.

Since the new pool is located next to the remake of the old Columbia Gardens Carousel, the designers of the new pool decided to add some feature that will harken back to the days of nostalgia of the old Columbia Gardens.

“The play features that we have in there will resemble a lot of the things we had at the Columbia Gardens, like the horses, carousel, the roller coaster,” he said.

Don’t grab your swimsuit just yet. The $8.7 million project still has to go out for bid for construction this spring, and the pool is expected to open by the summer of 2018.

Reporter: John Emeigh