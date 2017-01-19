Helena – Valleys across Montana have seen poor air quality recently in light of temperature changes so health officials ask that everyone make sure they aren’t contributing to the problem.

The Lewis and Clark Health Department is responsible for enforcing air quality regulations, and so far has issued 56 violation notices.

During poor air quality days all wood burning stoves is prohibited.

Violating these regulations could cost you between $100 and $500.

Pellet and gas stoves as well as EPA certified burning devices are exempt from the ban because they produce less pollution.

To determine if your stove qualifies, officials say the information should be labeled on the back of the stove.

Environmental specialist Jay Plant says citizens need to follow these regulations for the safety of everyone.

During days with poor air quality, rigorous activities outside such as running should be avoided or kept to a minimum according to KTVH’s Chief Metorologist, Curtis Grevenitz.