Rumors of an armed march through Whitefish have many people worried.

City officials are reporting that no permits have been filed, but supporters of the event claim they’re going to go through with it.

Whitefish City Manager Chuck Stearns issued a statement on Thursday saying no permits have been filed for proposed march, reportedly scheduled for later this month.

However, the website The Daily Stormer posted an image of the necessary application dated January 2, 2017, but it is not signed by any city officials. The application listed on that website calls the event the James Earl Ray Day Extravaganza — named for the man who assassinated Martin Luther King, Jr.

The application goes on to say the march is scheduled for Jan. 16 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will run from the Memorial Park to Whitefish City Hall along Second Street.

Whitefish City Manager Stearns was not available for further comment.

RELATED: Whitefish rallies around anti-Semitic web attack victims

Reporter: Eric Clements