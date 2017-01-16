HELENA – The Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation said warming temperature could lead to ice jams and flooding in the coming weeks.

State officials are urging residents and property owners to be prepared.

The DNRC said, last year, the state experienced the highest number of reported ice jams in the Continental U.S., most occurring in February and March.

“We’re going to be getting into the forties, we’ve got so much snow, we’re going to have some major runoff, we’re going to have some major flooding going on,” said Dalena Baker, the Account Executive for Leavitt Great West Insurance Services.

She said that means now is the time to think about flood insurance for those who live near a creek, stream or river.

“Because you’re going to have flood into your basements, you’re going to have floods into your businesses, wherever that runoff can go, it’s going to find a place to go,” said Baker.

Flood coverage needs to be set at least 30 days before it goes into effect.

“So, if you were to write a policy today, you would not actually have coverage until 30 days later,” said Baker.

She said a lot of people think they have flood insurance but actually don’t.

Individual home owner’s insurance policies rarely include flood insurance.

Almost all standard flood insurance policies are offered through the National Flood Insurance Program, created by Congress in 1968.

Baker said flood damage needs to be the result of a natural disaster for it to be covered.

“It’s just a flood policy, written by national flood. It has to be considered a national disaster as well in order for it to be even covered. So just because you have flood insurance doesn’t necessarily mean flood insurance is going to kick in if you’re the only house in the neighborhood that’s getting flooded,” said Baker.

Baker still suggests residents purchase flood insurance, especially for those in or near a flood zone.

She adds, “I would say that it’s probably in our best interests if they’re in a flood zone, to get flood insurance. And if you don’t know if you’re in a flood zone, you can certainly call national flood, and they will be able to tell you if you’re in a flood zone.”

Flood zone can also be checked here and explained here.

According to the National Flood Insurance Program, floods are the number one natural disaster in the U.S.

With more than 20 percent of flood insurance claims come from people outside of high risk flood areas.

The typical flood insurance policy costs about $700 a year.

For more information about flood smart precautions click here.