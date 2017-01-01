(HELENA) Once again, health care will be a major focus at the Montana Legislature – but the final outcome will depend on lawmakers some 2,000 miles away.

“I think we’re stuck in a wait-and-see, kind of a holding pattern,” says Rep. Rob Cook, R-Conrad, who will chair a budget panel on health and human-service spending. “We have to see what (Congress) does and President Trump. …

“We could speculate, we could guess, we could try to prepare for that, but I think most of it would be wasted effort.”

Cook, of course, is talking about the repeal of the Affordable Care Act (“Obamacare”), which tops the agenda of incoming President Donald Trump and Republicans who control Congress.

The ACA is providing tens of millions of federal dollars to pay for Montana’s expanded Medicaid, which this year began providing virtually free health coverage to more than 60,000 low-income Montanans.

The federal law also is subsidizing private, individual health-insurance policies for another 45,000 Montanans.

How Montana can or should react to elimination of those funds is on the minds of legislators and Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock – but they’re not sure when that decision can be made.

“The new president has a 100-day plan, and what does that entail?” says House Majority Leader Ron Ehli, R-Hamilton. “(Our) legislative session is 90 days long. So, it’s very possible we won’t get a decision out of the federal level on Obamacare before we end the session.”

With that scenario in mind, Majority GOP leaders at the Montana Legislature have scheduled the session’s first six Saturdays off, starting Jan. 7.

Taking those days off would make it easier for lawmakers to finish early in April and save some days to meet later this year, after Congress acts on repealing the ACA.

“It would be nice to bank those days, so that if we have to come back and make some adjustments sometime over the next 20 months,” says Senate President Scott Sales, R-Bozeman.

Yet waiting for Congress doesn’t mean Montana lawmakers will be sitting on their hands, when it comes to health care and health policy.

Some Republicans have requested multiple bills to give consumers more options on buying or financing health coverage.

And, Gov. Bullock and Republicans may team up to pass laws forcing more “transparency” in the pricing of health care, to encourage competition that theoretically could moderate the high cost of care.

“When you think about it, it’s the only business that you actually ever go into and receive a service without knowing a price,” Cook told MTN News in a recent interview.

“The implementation of the Affordable Care Act has not reduced the costs of health care in Montana or the nation,” adds Senate Minority Leader Jon Sesso, D-Butte. “I think as legislators, we’d better start focusing in on the cost issues now.”

Lawmakers also will be scrutinizing state spending on health programs, with an eye toward perhaps setting new priorities.

The state’s 2018-19 budget is tight, so expansive new programs aren’t on the agenda, but redirecting available funds to different, more-needed programs may be, some lawmakers say.

Ehli, who chaired an interim committee that looked at programs for the elderly who suffer from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, told MTN News that the Legislature should consider putting more money in those areas.

“It’s a growing, serious tsunami of a problem that’s coming our direction, and it’s time we take a bite out of this apple,” he says. “It’s not an area that you can forgo, because it’s only going to get worse.”

Bullock’s budget is proposing more money for local agencies on aging.

Yet the governor says he’ll also be directing his energy toward preserving what Montana has already done in health care – and that means convincing Congress not to “rip away” the care financed by the Affordable Care Act, including Medicaid expansion.

Bullock wrote a letter 10 days ago to Republican U.S. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, urging Congress to work in a bipartisan manner to “find thoughtful and innovative health-care solutions that increase access while improving efficiencies.”

The governor told MTN News that he’ll be urging the same in Helena, come next month.

“We ought to be pretty darn careful as we’re looking at what Washington, D.C., might or might not do,” Bullock says. “I’m going to do everything I can … to make sure we keep our budget sound, invest in priorities that Montanans expect, while keeping an eye on Washington, D.C., and seeing how it could affect us.”

More Montana Politics from Mike Dennison: Facebook | Twitter