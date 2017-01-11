(HELENA) Two bills designed to restrict how utilities pass costs on to their customers got hearings Wednesday in the House Energy, Technology and Federal Relations Committee.

House Bill 189, sponsored by Republican Rep. Daniel Zolnikov of Billings, would remove a provision known as a “property tax tracker.” It currently allows utility companies to automatically adjust their rates to account for changes in property taxes. Supporters say utilities should be required to bring those rate increases before the Montana Public Service Commission.

“I’m not suggesting that we ought not allow Northwestern Energy to recover those property taxes,” said PSC Chair Brad Johnson, who testified in favor of the bill. “I am suggesting that like other expenses that they come to us with, requesting inclusion in rate base, we ought to have an opportunity to examine those expenses.”

But utility representatives say the current law is needed so companies can deal with large changes in their tax bills.

“The reason there is a property tax tracker in Montana is Montana may be the only state in the United States that imposes such an enormous property tax burden upon the public utilities,” said John Alke, an attorney for Northwestern Energy.

Alke said that Northwestern’s property tax assessment has jumped from around $100 million in 2014 to $163 million in 2016, though the company has challenged that figure.

The second bill discussed during Wednesday’s hearing is directed specifically at Northwestern Energy. House Bill 193 is sponsored by Rep. Tom Woods, a Democrat from Bozeman. Supporters say it would repeal an exemption that allows the company to pass on the full cost of purchasing electricity from other sources.

Woods says the exemption dates from the early 2000s, when Northwestern didn’t own its own generation facilities and had to purchase all its power from third parties.

“Times have changed, and the statutes that were written need to change with those times,” he said.

Alke argued that the bill would give the PSC too much power over what expenses Northwestern can receive compensation for.

The committee did not take immediate action on either bill.