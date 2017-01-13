TOWNSEND – Prosecutors say a woman convicted of a 1995 double murder should have her suspended sentence revoked.

Dianna Lewis, convicted of killing her parents, Rob and Peggy Lewis, in 1995 in Townsend during a psychotic episode, was given a suspended sentence in 2013, after spending 16 years at the Warm Springs State Hospital.

Lewis reportedly believed her victims were part of a “militia conspiracy” when she snuck into their home one night and shot them to death in their sleep.

Now Lewis is charged with violating the terms of that sentence for being kicked out of two group homes and having unapproved contact with another offender.

Friday in Broadwater County District Court Lewis pleaded not guilty to the charge.

County Attorney Cory Swanson told said Lewis has repeatedly violated her suspended sentence. Swanson says this isn’t a matter of her mental illness; it’s a matter of Lewis not following the conditions of her suspended sentence.

If convicted, Lewis faces 24 years in the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services.

A hearing before District Judge James Reynolds will be scheduled at a later date.

Reporter: Dennis Carlson