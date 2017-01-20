WASHINGTON (NBC)— Protests turned violent Friday morning in the nation’s capital amid inauguration festivities for Donald Trump, with tensions flaring again after a night of turbulent demonstrations that included police in riot gear and the use of pepper spray.

Just before the inauguration began, violence erupted in the city’s downtown at 10:30 a.m. ET, about five blocks from the parade route, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Officers deployed pepper spray and made several arrests in the incident.

Witnesses described the protesters, many wearing black and dressed in hoods and masks, throwing rocks at glass storefronts, including a Starbucks and banks, and clutching hammers, bricks and crowbars.

Protesters flung the bricks at police cars, although it was unclear what set off the situation, said Staff Sgt. Mark Stevenson of the D.C. Army National Guard. Police added that two officers suffered minor injuries “from coordinated attacks by members of the group that were attempting to avoid arrest.

Johnny Silvercloud, a freelance journalist who was photographing protesters, said he saw people tossing trashcans and spray-painting a white truck before police in riot gear showed up. He estimated the crowd was over 100 people.

“I saw one guy, he was like pushing a cop, kind of antagonizing him, and the cop with the riot shield was banging him back,” Silvercloud said.

One man had been accidentally knocked over by protesters, a law enforcement officer told NBC News. He was bleeding from the back of his skull as paramedics helped him onto a stretcher.

Police said officers “responded swiftly to contain and detain the involved individuals,” using pepper spray and making numerous arrests. Those people have been charged with rioting.

With hundreds of thousands descending on D.C. this weekend, security checkpoints were choked with foot traffic as ceremony ticket-holders weaved through demonstrators to get to Capitol Hill. The protesters chanted and carried signs — many attacking Trump or making other political and social statements, including “Not my president,” “No Islamophobia” and “Black Lives Matter.”

Protesters Joni Lipson and Joan Duckenfield, both of Philadelphia, said they were buoyed by the huge turnout of protesters.

“It looks like there are more of us than Trump supporters here,” Duckenfield said.

Trump supporters at one checkpoint at 10th and E streets tried to thread their way past a group of self-described “anarchists.” But the demonstrators locked arms and inadvertently tripped a pro-Trump couple trying to pass.

Police immediately pounced and untangled everybody, while the protesters roared “Don’t touch me” and “Stop! Stop!” Nobody was arrested.

The scene was just one tense moment that played out after police deployed pepper spray as hundreds rallied Friday night outside the National Press Club, where a pro-Trump event billed as the “DeploraBall” was being held. Some demonstrators set off smoke devices in the middle of the crowd, and police in riot gear mobilized to block entrance to the event.

