People in Helena had a chance Wednesday to weigh in on a proposal to restrict motorized boating in many Montana rivers.

Dozens of community members spoke during a public hearing on the Quiet Waters petition – most strongly opposed to it.

The proposal would limit the use of motorized watercraft on dozens of rivers and streams around the state. For example, the Marias and Teton Rivers would be closed to vehicles with engines above 10 horsepower. No motorized craft would be allowed on tributaries of the Bitterroot River.

There would also be new restrictions on the Missouri River. During the summer, the river would be restricted to vehicles with 10 horsepower or less between Pelican Point and the Wolf Creek bridge. Between Wolf Creek and Holter Dam, vehicles would not be allowed to create a wake or travel upstream.

The restrictions would not apply to lakes or reservoirs.

The group Backcountry Hunters and Anglers proposed the changes. Jeff Lukas, a representative of the group, says vehicles like are able to travel up rivers that hadn’t previously seen motorized use.

“We don’t want to see user conflict on those small streams due to new technology advancing,” said Lukas.

But opponents say there’s no evidence motorized vehicles are causing more problems on Montana rivers.

“This proposal is extreme and it’s unnecessary, and I think frankly it’s selfish,” said John Clay. “It’s one group of users wanting priority over everyone else.”

Speakers at Wednesday’s hearing argued the rule changes would make it harder for children, seniors, and disabled people to take part in outdoor recreation, and that they would harm local businesses.

Last year, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks recommended that the Quiet Waters proposal be rejected, because leaders felt the concerns it raised had already been addressed. However, the state Fish and Wildlife Commission decided to start a rulemaking process on the plan, in order to take public comment.

The full proposed rules changes can be found at the FWP website. The department will accept written comments on the plan through Feb. 12. After that, the Fish and Wildlife Commission will decide whether to adopt it, modify it or reject it entirely.