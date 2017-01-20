(HELENA) A community health center in Helena is getting federal help to continue providing low-cost care.

PureView Health Center is receiving $625,000 – the latest portion of a three-year federal grant. Most of the money will go toward salaries for care providers, case managers and other support staff.

PureView operates a medical and dental clinic at its main facility on Ninth Avenue. It also provides medical services for homeless patients at the God’s Love shelter and runs the Parker Medical Center in Lincoln.

The grant was officially awarded to Lewis and Clark County. PureView is linked to the county, but administered by an independent board on which one county commissioner sits.

Executive director Jill Steeley says 70 percent of the grant money comes from a program created by the federal Affordable Care Act.

“The Affordable Care Act money is critical to our operations here, and to being able to serve the people that we serve,” she said.

That means PureView’s budget could take a large hit, if President Donald Trump follows through with his promise to repeal and replace that health care law. About 43 percent of the center’s annual budget comes from federal grants.

“It would greatly reduce the amount of services that we’d be able to provide,” said Steeley. “We would probably be able to provide the basic services, but certainly not to the level of care that we’re providing now and to the number of patients that we serve right now.”

The health center currently serves about 7,000 patients a year. At least a third of them live at or below the federal poverty line.

Steeley says PureView is looking at contingency plans on how to maintain their operations if they lose access to Affordable Care Act funds.