GREAT FALLS – Quality Life Concepts has worked to provide a better way of life for people with special needs in north-central Montana for the past four decades.

Last year, for the first time they held a prom for clients, staff, family and friends. This year, the group is putting the finishing touches on a winter masquerade ball.

The week leading up to prom is often filled with much excitement and anxiety. But for Quality Life Concepts staff and clients, the winter formal couldn’t arrive any sooner.

“They talk about it until, for the entire year until the next one comes. Y’know it’s, it’s priceless. Completely,” said QLC staff Nicole Cook and Tesla Roth.

Last year’s formal featured everything prom and more, from dimmed lights and a DJ to a Frozen themed dance floor with characters Anna, Elsa and Olaf.

“Going there the first time and riding in a limo the first time, it was awesome, you didn’t know what to expect,” said QLC client Amy Keele.

QLC organizers are keeping clients guessing again this year with several surprises in store for the big day. While they can’t reveal those just yet, they can say a lot of thought and community support has gone into this year’s ball all in the hope of creating the perfect night.

“So I can dance with my fiance and everything,” said QLC client Joseph Evans.

A surplus of support from businesses and organizations made parts of the Masquerade ball possible. Organizers say they have received donations for everything from limo rides and makeup to tux rentals and dresses.

“They were above, above the moon excited to try them on and stand there and feel gorgeous on the pedestal and talk about prom and how excited they were to dance and party and it was great, it was a really great time,” said Belles & Lace Bridal co-owner Courteney Ferrin.

Organizers are also hoping to create more opportunities for their clients to meet others outside QLC and form friendships.

They’ve invited Easter Seals Goodwill Northern Rocky Mountain and Special Olympics Montana to the masquerade ball.

The Quality Life Concepts Masquerade Ball takes place this Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Great Falls Airport in the Panorama Room.

From the QLC Masquerade Party Facebook Page: “Formal attire is not required, but strongly encouraged. Please call or text Jill at 406-231-8103 to RSVP. Attendees must be 16 and over and admission is $8.”

Reporter: Keely Van Middendorp