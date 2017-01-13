Helena fast food joint, RB Drive-In, received buzz recently on their Facebook page when the owner took to the social media site to express the need for business support.

On Tuesday, owner Maureen Dobeck posted that because of restaurant maintenance and weather, sales have been down 40 percent. Not only that, Dobeck posted the need for busy days in order to catch up on past due payments.

“I wrote something silly on Facebook you know that I just needed help, please support me and it was unbelievable! Within the hour I had made the Facebook post it was just like a god send, it was amazing,” said Dobeck.

Since that post, she says restaurant has been packed with supporters.

One supporter, Mikaele Keleti said, “The drive in has always been a Helena staple, I’ve been part of Capital High football is right here so people on and off the field are always coming over it’s always been here. I love the bacon cheese burgers; they are the best. “

Dobeck posted on Facebook this morning that the record breaking business enabled her to pay her taxes and now she is looking for more staff to keep up with the business.