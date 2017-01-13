A federal law that requires modifications to state driver’s license was once again challenged by Montana’s congressional delegation.

U.S. Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines introduced legislation to repeal federal mandates under the REAL ID Act.

The law established standards for driver’s licenses and ID cards that relate to security.

States must comply with the change or the ID’s won’t be valid at airports or other federal buildings as of January 2018.

Senators Tester and Daines maintained the changes are an intrusion of privacy.

Montana Attorney General Tim Fox said REAL ID was an unjustifiable invasion of individual privacy plain and simple.

According to a joint press release issued Thursday, the “Repeal ID Act” would take the place of a 2007 Montana law that prohibited Montana from complying with the new driver’s license mandates.