BILLINGS -On Monday, the Real ID Act went into effect in Montana where licenses are still not in compliance.

This means that as of Monday, those without compliant forms of identification may not be able to access some federal facilities.

In Montana, the state’s federal court houses announced they would still accept the typical Montana identification cards even though they are now out of compliance with the federal standards.

That is not the case at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls.

According to their website, to gain access to the base you must have a Real ID compliant form of identification.

The state of Montana has opposed the law since it was originally passed.

In 2007 the Montana legislature unanimously rejected the act and enacted a law that prohibits Montana from complying with the Real ID requirements.

Montana Governor Steve Bullock has argued Montana driver’s licenses and state identification cards are enough as secure forms of identification.

In November, the state was denied a third one-year extension to change its license requirements.

Earlier this month, U.S. Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines joined forces to introduce legislation to repeal federal mandates under the Real ID Act.

Tester and Daines maintain the changes are an intrusion of privacy.

The act will eventually affect air travel as well. By Jan. 22, 2018, travelers will need a Real ID compliant form of identification to fly.

An acceptable alternative form of identification is a passport, but the process to receive a passport can take weeks, if not months and can cost more than $100 for an adult.