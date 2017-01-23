GREAT FALLS -The repeal of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, is a top priority for President Donald Trump for his first year in office.

President Trump took a step toward ending Obamacare on Friday, signing an executive order relieving individuals, businesses, and state governments of the burdens placed on them by the ACA. However, it is unclear exactly what that means.

While Republicans in Congress have already begun the process to repeal the Affordable Care Act, there are no clear plans for an end date, or whether they plan to keep some aspects of the plan.

Montana health officials agree on one point: that repealing the law could be devastating for rural hospitals.

Nearly 40,000 Montanans were enrolled in Obamacare at the end of 2016 with 20,000 more expected to sign up in 2017. Not only that, but there are nearly 60,000 people enrolled in Montana’s Medicaid expansion.

A large number of those live in rural areas of the state and if the ACA is repealed, many believe healthcare and local economies will be jeopardized.

“I will tell you, that if we lose these hospitals and clinics, we all know how rural America is drying up, it’s another death nail in the coffin of rural America,” said Democrat U.S. Senator Jon Tester.

But Republican U.S. Senator Steve Daines agrees with fellow Republicans, saying Obamacare is too expensive.

“Take, for example, Terri from Choteau, who wrote: ‘We just got a letter from Pacific Source that our premium is going up $260 dollars per month. Our deductibles are going up to $1,000. This is $1,025 per month and a $7,500 deductible for two healthy adults with no pre-existing conditions. For a ranch family that’s a huge hit’,” Daines said.

Benefis Health System CEO John Goodnow says he’s confident Washington will make good decisions over a replacement for Obamacare. He says larger hospitals will survive, but rural hospitals will be hit hard if a majority of their patients lose their coverage.

“A good share of those hospitals in Montana are struggling already with the Affordable Care Act. If you just simply repealed the Affordable Care Act, it takes those financial situations and those small critical access hospitals and makes them that much worse. So, you’d see hospitals that are already struggling to stay afloat really in bad financial trouble,” Goodnow added.

The ACA has prevented two major risks for many rural hospitals.

The first is that low-income patients, who are currently covered, seek medical attention earlier. Without insurance, they are less likely to go to the doctor. That results in higher costs when more expensive procedures and care is needed because their illnesses were not caught earlier.

The other major problem for hospitals is taking patients who don’t have the ability to pay, resulting in the health care facilities writing off the charges as bad debt.

“We would be shooting ourselves in the foot by repealing and not having a replacement. We have made progress under the current ACA. I think everyone agrees there needs to be changes and revision to the current ACA model, but a repeal without replacement would be harmful to Montanans,” Goodnow said,

He added that the replacement for Obamacare should include the popular components; such as people with pre-existing conditions are not denied coverage and that parents can keep their children on their policy until they turn 26.