(HELENA) Since July 2015, 14 children in Montana died within a year of an abuse report being made to the state Child and Family Services Division. In eight of those cases, CFSD had filed a report less than 60 days earlier.

Those statistics come from a new report by the Montana Department of Justice’s Children’s Justice Bureau. The bureau created the Child Fatality Review Team to look into each death of a child involved with CFSD.

The team found there were warning signs of abuse or neglect in many of the cases. In 12 of them, there had been earlier CFSD reports on the home. Eleven cases included allegations of drug use by an adult in the home, and six included concerns over domestic violence.

In three of the deaths, a parent’s romantic partner was suspected. All three had prior criminal records.

Twelve cases included two or more of these warning signs.

“This is just an astonishing report,” said Eric Sell, communications director for the Department of Justice.

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, which includes Child and Family Services, is required to report these deaths to the DOJ’s Chief Child and Family Ombudsman. But the review team found those reports aren’t consistent in what information they include.

The team put together several recommendations for CFSD. They include creating a standard format for reports of fatalities, determining the criminal and child protection history of everyone in a home within 24 hours of an initial report, and working on ways to intervene early in families with multiple risk factors.

“Largely what those recommendations intend to do is achieve the structural change that needs to happen, so Child and Family Services can get kids out of bad situations before they’re hurt, or before they die,” said Sell.

The team also called for the creation of a child fatality review board that can collect more complete data on the issue and suggest more improvements. In 2015, a bill to create a similar child fatality review commission was proposed, but it failed to pass the state legislature.