(HELENA) A new report from a national nonprofit organization says reforms to Montana’s criminal justice system could save the state nearly $70 million by 2023.

The Council of State Governments Justice Center announced their findings Monday at the State Capitol, after a nearly two-year study. Lawmakers from both parties joined representatives from the Justice Center to back their recommendations.

In 2015, the state Legislature created the Commission on Sentencing, to look at ways to deal with overcrowded prisons and high rates of repeat offenses. State leaders, including Gov. Steve Bullock, Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike McGrath and leaders from the House and Senate, asked the Justice Center to help the commission analyze data and come up with solutions.

The center’s report found Montana’s prison population increased 11 percent between 2008 and 2015, and it could grow another 13 percent by 2023. Because many prisons and jails are already overcrowded, the report says that increase could require the state to spend millions, either to house offenders in private facilities or to build new prisons.

“The bottom line is we’ve got to change our thought process,” said state Rep. Jimmy Patelis, a Republican from Billings who previously worked as Montana’s chief U.S. probation officer. “We cannot think that way anymore. We don’t have room, we don’t have the money, and really we need to become updated and innovative.”

The Sentencing Commission brought 12 proposed bills to this legislative session. They’re aimed at slowing the growth in prison and jail populations, reducing recidivism rates and creating more tools for counties.

Democratic Sen. Cynthia Wolken of Missoula chaired the commission. She says there should be more investment in programs to supervise and treat the people most likely to reoffend.

“We want to think about how we can spend taxpayer money wisely to address these issues and have better outcomes for everybody,” Wolken said. “Not do what we’re doing now, which is address them in prison, where it’s the most expensive way to treat them.”

The commission’s proposals include Senate Bills 63 and 64, which would change probation and parole rules so fewer people are sent back to prison for minor infractions. The Justice Center report found 74 percent of people admitted to prison in Montana either had probation or parole revoked or were sent there from lower-security programs.

Other bills would provide grants to establish pretrial services programs and expand access to substance abuse and mental health treatment.

“You really shouldn’t have to commit a felony in Montana to get alcohol treatment, to get drug treatment,” said Wolken.

Eight of the commission’s bills will receive hearings in the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday and Wednesday.