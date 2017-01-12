HELENA – Roads and bridges that aren’t up to par could cost Montana’s a total of $794 million, according to a new report released Thursday by TRIP, a D.C. based national transportation research organization.

That figure includes increased maintenance costs from driving on bumpy, rutted roads, lost income and rising insurance costs from crashes and wasted fuel and time from traffic congestion.

The study found more than a third of Montana’s major urban roads rated in poor condition and 18 percent of bridges showed significant deterioration or did not meet current design standards.

The study was backed by the Montana infrastructure coalition, a group of cities, counties, businesses and organizations who want investment in infrastructure.

The group supports bills to increase the gas tax and create a luxury items tax to pay for infrastructure projects

Darryl James, Montana Infrastructure Coalition Executive Director says, “The intent there is to fully leverage the federal highway dollars that are available to the state of Montana. And to make sure we push money down to the city county governments which have been under funded for 30 years.”

“We’ve been talking about our failing infrastructure and lack of funding for a long time now and have very little to show for all that hand-wringing,” James added, “It’s time for a little less talk and a lot more action.”

“TRIP” is a national transportation research group.

The non-profit is sponsored by insurance companies, businesses involved in highway engineering and construction, labor unions, equipment manufacturers and organization concerned with efficient and safe road transportation.