HELENA (AP) — Montana Republicans are tentatively targeting the first week of February to nominate a candidate for a special election to replace U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke.

Democrats aren’t setting a date, but they are making preparations now to hold a nominating convention within a week of whenever Gov. Steve Bullock calls for a special election.

The timing depends on Zinke’s confirmation as President-elect Trump’s Interior secretary. GOP chairman Jeff Essmann says a best-case scenario is that the U.S. Senate will hold a confirmation hearing and vote by the end of the month.

That would trigger Bullock’s call for a special election to be held between 85 and 100 days later to fill Montana’s House vacancy.

Essmann and Democratic Party spokeswoman Kristen Cates says it’s important for their parties to nominate a candidate as quickly as possible.

AP Reporter: Matt Volz