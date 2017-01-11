GREAT FALLS – The water system on Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation has secured funding for much needed upgrades.

All residents on the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation were finally able to drink the water from the Reservation’s system after the boil order was lifted Monday.

Officials say the water will continue to be tested weekly to make sure no contaminants are present.

According to Dustin White, the Chippewa Cree Tribal Water Resources Department Interim Director, The tribe was able to secure $13,000 from the Indian Health Service to help cover the cost of repairs after broken pipes last month cut off water service to nearly 3,000 residents.

The Chippewa Cree Tribe spent more than $75,000 for repairs and bottled water for those affected.

Officials say the last major upgrade took place in the 1980’s and another is badly needed.

“Life expectancy is only 25 years. We do have some parts of the system that were installed back in the early 1970’s. About 90 percent of our water system, which is 225 miles water main through-out the system, 90 percent is out dated and is looking to be improved and replaced,” said White

The money will help cover the cost of repairs, but they are still working on securing funds to replace the water system.