They are out there to protect and serve — they fight crime and fight fires and save lives. But behind the badge of every sheriff’s deputy, police officer or firefighter, there’s a person who is more than just the uniform they wear. MTN News is beginning a special series of reports called Salute The Badge where we get to know our law enforcement and emergency responders on a more personal level.

Sometimes late at night after his shift, Scott Rasmussen bakes. And no disrespect to Betty Crocker, but Scott’s cakes blow hers away.

“It catches me off guard, just being a guy who has been in a whole different line of work or lifestyle before. And to have something dainty like baking a cake, it seems awkward!” Scott said.

He was a P.E. and health teacher before moving into law enforcement.

Scott is as comfortable around a piping bag as he is his gun, creating incredibly detailed birthday cakes, wedding cakes — even masterpieces for local businesses.

It’s a hobby that he figured it all out on his own.

“I see different things or i come up with different things and ideas and I just go for it. I have no real training or anything like that. I don’t know if it’s just a keen eye for detail, but I just find it fun to try and manipulate something or make something look a different way than just a cake.”

While Scott’s co-workers love his cakes, Scott loves his life in law enforcement. His priority is to protect and serve. His drive to help people in need makes him proud to wear the badge.

“I think who I am, the character I have. I guess my personality is to be able to help somebody out. It’s the same thing I wish someone would do for me if I ever needed help,” Scott said.

He told MTN News that there is one thing he won’t bake — pies!

