GREAT FALLS -On Thursday, the Senate Armed Services Committee will interview Secretary of Defense Nominee, retired Marine Corps General James Mattis.

Mattis raised some concerns for communities, like Great Falls, when in 2015 he testified on whether the current U.S. nuclear “triad” is necessary. The triad consists of ICBMs, sub-based missiles, and bombers.

Mattis said the move to a two-pronged delivery system could lessen the number of nuclear missiles and reduce the chances of a false launch.

However, the Montana Defense Alliance, which lobbies for Malmstrom Air Force Base, says those comments are not worrisome.

“In the recent past we had the Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel that came in and had some concerns and thoughts about the nuclear mission in general. As his term went on and he became fully aware of what each leg does and the value that each leg brings. He left the office as a big fan of the nuclear mission. I would suggest that time will help this next Secretary of Defense fully understand the mission as well. Once they understand it they are all going to be big fans of it, just like we are,” said David Weissman, Chairman of the Montana Defense Alliance.

Reporter:Margaret DeMarco