Last week, Deborah Lee James made her final trip to Malmstrom Air Force Base as the Secretary of the Air Force.

It was her fifth visit to Great Falls.

She met with leadership and airmen responsible for the Base’s Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Force.

The military publication “Defense New” reports James was informed of recurring maintenance problems that airmen face.

Some of the problems include structural concerns at underground missile control sites and poor communications equipment.

James plans on sending a memo to the heads of Air Force Global Strike Command and Air Force Materiel Command.

She will direct them to investigate the issues and implement an action plan.

James will also urge leaders of both departments to travel to the Northern-tier bases to help boost morale.

James will step down from her post as Secretary of the Air Force one week from Thursday, the day before President-Elect Trump’s Inauguration, as is customary for most political appointees when a new administration takes office.

Reporter: Margaret DeMarco