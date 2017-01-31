A U.S. Senate committee Tuesday advanced to the floor the nomination of Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke to be U.S. Interior Secretary under President Donald Trump.

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee voted 16-6 to approve the nomination, setting up a vote by the full Senate to confirm Zinke.

If confirmed, Zinke would be the first Montanans to serve in a presidential cabinet post.

Four Democrats joined all Republicans on the panel in support of Zinke, while Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon abstained.

The committee’s ranking Democrat, Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington, voted against Zinke, saying she’s concerned about the Trump administration’s agenda for developing energy on federal lands.

The bipartisan vote indicates that Zinke will have little trouble gaining confirmation from the full Senate, setting up a special election in Montana to replace him.

Once Zinke is confirmed, he would resign his U.S. House seat – and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock then would set a special election date within 85-to-100 days.

As many as a dozen people have either said they’re running for the soon-to-be-vacant seat or considering it.