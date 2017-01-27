GREAT FALLS – The Great Falls Development Authority hosted a kick-off event Friday morning to detail their anticipated accomplishments in 2017.

At Ignite Great Falls, Lt. Governor Mike Cooney and Great Falls Mayor Bob Kelly made opening remarks about the economy in Montana and the Electric City.

They were followed by presentations from several companies with upcoming projects in Great Falls.

The Town Pump hotel project will be bidding in March. They are hoping to start construction on what they say is a Sleep Inn and Mainstay Hotel in one building after a zone change in April.

The Great Falls North Apartments, developed by the same group (Farran) as Talus, submitted building permits this week. They are hoping to begin construction in the summer of 2017, with a 12-14 month building period. They anticipate this will bring 180-200 construction jobs (over the duration of the project) and five full-time employment opportunities.

West Bank Landing is in phase 1 of construction. A Marriot SpringHill Suites, 132-room All Suite Hotel is expected to be built this fall.

Phase 2 includes The Peak at West Bank Landing, also anticipated to be finished in the September of 2017, and a mixed use building which they are targeting to a specialty grocer with a cafe. Phase 3 includes a mixed use retail, office, and residential building for 2019.

Rockcress Commons plans to begin construction in August. It is planned as a 124 unit new construction, with family affordable 1,2, and 3 bedroom units on approximately 10 acres, located near 24th Avenue South and 23rd Street, south of Great Falls College-MSU.

The FCS call center downtown is hoping to start operations in mid-February.

Pasta Montana is expanding with a new 2,200 kg per hour Long Goods production line. It will increase production by 30 percent, and add 15 employees. The new machine, a Fava, was reportedly shipped from Italy on Monday night.

Benefis Emergency Department is expanding from serving 24,000 patients a year, to 52,000. It will have 34 beds, instead of the current 18.

The Wal-Mart Super Center on 10th Avenue South will have a grand opening on March 15th. This will be the second location city for the city.

G.F.D.A. President Brett Doney says the projects bring a number of benefits to the area.

“One of course is great job opportunities for residents,” said Doney. “We need jobs that pay higher wages that offer great benefits, that offer steady hours, so some wonderful job opportunities. Number 2 is tax base. We need to make investments in our police and fire and rebuilding our parks, pay for our schools, and tax base- commercial tax base, industrial tax base – is what helps take the pressure off of homeowners and residential property owners. Third is that many of these projects provide the type of amenities that make life better, so more restaurants, more recreation opportunities, more shopping, it all ties together.”