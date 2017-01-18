Happy Thursday!

Air quality is improving throughout western Montana. The AIR QUALITY ALERT continues for Lewis and Clark County into Thursday morning as the air slowly filters toward healthy levels. All locations will see healthy air by Thursday. A new storm is moving through the Pacific states, with widespread mountain snow and heavy rain in the lower elevations from Washington down to California. This storm will affect mainly west of the Continental Divide, however some snow will move into Montana on Thursday. Above average temperatures will begin to cool back toward more seasonable levels for the end of January. So the January thaw was brief. Tonight’s lows will fall into the 20s and 30s, relatively mild. Thursday will be a cloudy day across the state with some light snow over southwest and southern areas of Montana. Accumulation will be very light, with a coating up to an inch possible. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s, 20s in the mountains. Friday, temperatures will chill back into the 20s and 30s for highs under partly cloudy skies in western Montana. Light snow will fly over eastern Montana, with only a light accumulation likely. Saturday, one minor storm will move away from the state, but another weak system will produce snow showers over the western mountains. Highs will be in the 20s to around 30. In between those storms, skies will be partly to mostly sunny. Sunday, clouds will increase over western Montana. Highs will top out in the 30s to near 40. Some little, light snow is possible Sunday night into Monday, but most of the storm will hit farther south through the central Rockies.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist