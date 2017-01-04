The Silver Star Steak Company in Helena’s Great Northern Town Center announced that they will accept gift cards and gift certificates from Fusion Grille.

Fusion Grille closed abruptly last week leaving many who purchased or received gift card upset and concerned that they would not be able to redeem them.

Silver Star Steak Company general manager Francois Zanni says he was saddened to see the restaurant across the street shut down.

Zanni says his employees brought the gift card issue to his attention after seeing people post about it on social media sites.

Zanni said, “the community is very pleased, and it was terrific to see everybody really happy for what we did, and we would just like to be able to help people and make that offer available to them.”

Zanni says Silver Star Steak Company will accept Fusion Grille Gift Cards and certificates at face value through March 31st.