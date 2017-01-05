After hiding out in Mexico for 11 years, a Helena man, who violated conditions of his bond in 2004, is back in court.

Thomas Sliwinski, who is serving prison time for having sex with young girls, appeared in court Thursday for a pre-trial motion on bail jumping charges.

Sliwinski jumped bail when he fled Helena for Mexico back in 2004.

Sliwinski is scheduled to go on trial later this month.

Last year, after his arrest in Mexico, Sliwinski was sentenced to 10-years in prison for having sex with under-aged girls.

Acting as his own lawyer, Sliwinski fired off a number of objections to Judge Michael McMahon during Thursday’s appearance.

He objected to the trial being moved up two weeks.

He also objected to not being able to question potential witnesses face to face and to the TV cameras in the courtroom.

Silwinski complained about access to the law library at the Montana State Prison at Deer Lodge.

He also complained that his change of venue request was denied.

Judge McMahon said Sliwinski can question potential witnesses by phone Friday.

The trial is set to begin. Jan. 23.