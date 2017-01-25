HELENA – Wednesday morning a jury found Thomas Sliwinski guilty of bail jumping.

After a two-day trial and an hour of deliberation, the jury made up of 10 woman and 2 men found Sliwinski guilty of fleeing Lewis and Clark County in 2004 and hiding out in Mexico for 11 years.

At the time, Sliwinski was accused of violating the terms of a suspended sentence for getting kicked out of court-ordered sex offender treatment in prison.

The fugitive was arrested in Mexico in 2015.

Wednesday, when the verdict was read to the court, Sliwinski showed no emotion.

Judge Michael McMahon scheduled sentencing for Mar. 22.

Sliwinski , already designated a persistent felony offender , faces a sentence of 5 to 100-years in prison.

Sliwinski was originally charged with two counts of sexual intercourse without consent, involving a pair of under-aged girls.

In 2003 he was charged with raping one of step daughters. In a plea agreement, Sliwinski pled guilty to criminal endangerment.

Sliwinski was then charged with felony tampering with evidence for posting revenge porn on the internet, a video of one of his step-daughters in a sexual situation.

He is currently serving a ten-year prison sentence on the original charges and has been ordered to complete two phases of sex offender treatment before he’s eligible for parole.