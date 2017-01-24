HELENA – Thomas Sliwinski delayed his bail jumping trial Monday by asking the judge for a defense attorney after previously representing himself.

Judge Michael McMahon granted the motion and the trial resumed this morning.

Retired Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Jeffery Sherlock took the stand in the case saying he issued an arrest warrant in 2004 when Sliwinski failed to appear in court on a petition to revoke a suspended sentence.

Sliwinski was facing a 15-year prison sentence.

Sliwinski’s excuse for not showing up was that his car was broke down in Salt Lake City the day before. Monday in court Sliwinski said the state has no evidence that he disappeared, he also told the jury that no one told him to be at court that day.

Nevertheless, Sherlock told the prosecution he felt Sliwinski could have been in court if he put his mind to it.

Prosecutors asked Sherlock if Sliwinski showed up in court the next day, the next week or 11-years later.

The judge said no.

The trial is expected to continue tomorrow.

What the jury in the case won’t hear is that Sliwinsky was captured in Mexico after being on the run for 11-years nor will they hear about his prior convictions.

The jury also won’t hear how Sliwinski stabbed himself at the time of his capture.