HELENA – Trial began Monday for a Helena area man accused of being on the run from local law enforcement for 11 years.

Thomas Sliwinski is accused of failing to appear before a Lewis and Clark County District Judge in 2004 for violating terms of a prior sentence.

Sliwinski is serving prison time for sexually assaulting young girls.

He was arrested 11-years later in Mexico.

During opening arguments Monday, state prosecutors say Sliwinski has no lawful excuse for his disappearance.

Representing himself, Sliwinski says the state has no evidence that he disappeared. Sliwinski told the jury that no one told him to be at court that day.

The trial is expected to last through Tuesday.

Reporter: Dennis Carlson